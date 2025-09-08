BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was shot in Brockton on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Francis Street and Manners Avenue found the boy suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, according to Brockton police.

A silver vehicle was seen fleeing in the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

