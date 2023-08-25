FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital Thursday night with an apparent gunshot wound to the face, Fall River police said.

Detective Sergeant Moses Pereira in a statement said officers first responded to the Maple Gardens Housing Development around 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Pereira said officers found the injured teen on scene. The teen was then rushed to HASBRO Children’s Hospital with what Pereira described as “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

“The investigation is extremely fluid at this time as investigators attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding the injury,” Pereira said. “Early indications suggest that this incident likely did not occur in the manner in which it was initially reported to police.”

Investigators were spotted in the area with crime tape in place for several hours after this incident.

No further information was immediately available.

