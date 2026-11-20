LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell 14-year-old was charged in connection with the death of his great-aunt in Lowell, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Gregory Hudon announced Friday.

Brayden Lee was arrested on Friday.

On August 11, police responded to Puffer Street for reports of a woman who had fallen inside the home and was bleeding. The woman, later identified as Sheila Ingebritson, 69, was found dead in the kitchen.

According to the medical examiner, Ingebritson suffered a broken jaw, a broken bone in her neck, and a skull fracture.

Investigators say they learned Ingebritson had custody of the 14-year-old and that they lived in the home together. Officials say Ingebritson shared that she was afraid of the 14-year-old on several occasions and that he was volatile.

After an investigation, police gathered phone data and reviewed surveillance video, leading to the 14-year-old’s arrest.

Lee appeared in court on Friday and is being held without bail.

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