BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old was arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court on Tuesday and is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, among other things, in connection to a Beverly shooting Saturday.

On Saturday, officers responded to Simon Street and one person was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter, police said.

The suspect was also charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

