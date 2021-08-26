NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 14-year-old New Haven boy was shot to death Wednesday night in the city’s Fair Haven neighborhood, police said.

New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said the department received multiple 911 calls shortly before 11 p.m. about a person having been shot. Responding officers found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds and paramedics brought him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s name and other details of the shooting were not immediately released.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to call the police department.

