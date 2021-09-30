WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A teenager has been fatally stabbed in Waterbury and a 27-year-old man faces a murder charge in his death, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest during a fight on Colonial Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Waterbury police said in a news release. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

Jeimy Cintron, of Waterbury, was arrested at the scene. Police said Cintron stabbed the victim during an altercation.

Cintron was charged with murder and ordered held on $3 million bond, police said. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

