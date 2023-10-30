SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old girl who was working as an actor on a Haunted Hayride in Smithtown, Rhode Island has been hospitalized with critical injuries after she got caught underneath a trailer on Saturday night.

Dozens of people at Seven Cedars Farm helped get the girl out from under the trailer before she was rushed to the hospital.

Smithfield High School, where the girl is enrolled as a student, is offering counseling services to its students.

The farm says it is closing for the season.

