(WHDH) — A 14-year-old girl was reportedly singled out by her teacher for wearing an outfit with a top that was too revealing.

Alice Wagner, an eighth-grade student at Yulee Middle School in Florida, told WJXT-TV that her teacher made comments about her attire as she was leaving class to go to the bathroom.

“(The teacher) told me I was ‘letting them hang out for the whole world to see,’ as I was exiting the classroom,” Wagner told the news outlet. “I went to the bathroom and I came back and I said, ‘You need to stop sexualizing 14-year-old girls.’ I grabbed my stuff and I removed myself from the situation.”

Wagner then reportedly asked school administrators if she could call her parents but they denied her request. A fiery exchange ensued, resulting in a 10-day suspension for Wagner.

The girl’s mother disapproved of the teacher’s behavior, telling the news outlet that her daughter was “basically sexually harassed.”

Wagner stated that she believes “teachers are targeting women with mature bodies.”

Wagner also noted that school officials said her undergarments were showing but she claimed a cardigan that she was wearing adequately covered her body.

The school’s dress code policy forbids students from wearing tops with thin or no straps, as well as tops that show midriff or expose the body.

