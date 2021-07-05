PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound after three masked suspects opened fire in an area where people were watching fireworks in Providence on Sunday, police said.
Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bowdoin Street around 11 p.m. determined that three masked suspects had fired multiple rounds, hitting the girl in the foot.
The girl was taken by a relative to Hasbro Hospital, where she was treated and released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)