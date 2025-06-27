WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old female was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained after being struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Worcester Thursday night.

According to transit police, at approximately 8 p.m. “a group of juveniles were trespassing on the right of way on the Framingham/Worcester Line in the vicinity of the 100 block of Atlas Street in Worcester.”

Authorities said their preliminary investigation suggests the victim was positioned in the right of way and was struck by a Commuter Rail train.

“On behalf of the Transit Police and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most heartfelt condolences to the decedent’s family and friends,” transit police said in a statement. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this most unimaginable difficult and profound tragedy.”

