HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old Hopkinton boy is facing charges in connection with a stabbing on Thursday that left another boy seriously injured, police announced Friday.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing involving teens at an apartment complex on Constitution Court just before 2 p.m. found a 14-year-old boy suffering from serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds, Bennett said.

The suspect later voluntarily surrendered to police. He was booked and released into the custody of his parents.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting Hopkinton police with an investigation.

