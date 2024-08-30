YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy was killed and two others were hospitalized when an SUV crashed into a boat trailer in Yarmouth Friday afternoon, police said.

Just after 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to North Main Street, south of Great Western Road, for reports of a person pinned between a boat and the vehicle towing it, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The crash happened after a truck towing a boat trailer pulled to the side of the road with a broken axle, and the passengers got out to take a look at the issue, investigators determined.

A Cadillac SUV traveling south on North Main Street crashed into the boat trailer from behind, causing it to strike the people working on the damaged axle, police said.

The teenager was killed and two other people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

The driver of the Cadillac stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities, police said.

“The Yarmouth Police ask the community to keep this family, their loved ones, and first responders in their thoughts,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 508-775-0445.

