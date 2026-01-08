BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police responded to Harvard Street just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, which turned out to be a moped scooter.

“It was reported that a doctor was on scene and one of the parties involved was bleeding heavily from the head,” police said in a statement.

First responders provided medical aid and closed the street in the area of the crash.

Police said the operator of the moped, a 14-year-old male, “neglected to obey a red traffic signal and crashed into the driver’s side of the vehicle”.

He was not wearing a helmet and “sustained a severe head laceration”. He was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)