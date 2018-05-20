NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old boy posing as a police officer was arrested for snatching a legally blind man’s wallet in a Manhattan subway station — while pretending to help him.

His mother turned the baby-faced youth in to police on Sunday, nearly a week after he fled the station at 34th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police say he approached the 64-year-old man last Monday afternoon, offering to lead him past a turnstile. Security video authorities released shows the teen unzipping the man’s backpack and taking out the wallet. A credit card was quickly charged $500 at a nearby store.

Authorities did not release the teen’s name. He faces charges of grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

A police spokesman says the suspect was released to his family.

