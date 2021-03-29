14-year-old Roxbury boy facing firearms charges after traffic stop uncovers illegal gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy from Roxbury is facing a slew of firearms charges after a traffic stop uncovered a loaded gun.

The teenager was arrested while riding in the car with his mother Monday morning on an outstanding warrant in connection with an assault on a police officer, according to police.

Officers said they found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun with an obliterated serial number inside the suspect’s pants pocket while taking him into custody.

He will appear in Roxbury Juvenile District Court on charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

