14-year-old rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Acton

A 14-year-old boy was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital after getting hit by a car in Acton Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the area of 54 Hayward Road found the teen suffering from an apparent head injury, according to Acton police.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The female operator of the car that hit him remained on scene, police say.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.