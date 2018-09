A 14-year-old boy in Acton was flown to a Boston hospital after getting hit by a car Wednesday, according to Acton police.

About 4:28 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 54 Hayward Road.

Upon arrival, crews found a 14-year-old male victim suffering from a head injury.

He was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The female operator of the car remained on scene, police say.

The accident is under investigation.