GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after falling more than 10 feet while riding an e-bike in a conservation area in Groton on Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported emergency at the Bertozzi Conservation Area around 11 a.m. determined the teen was riding along an abandoned railway when they went over the edge and fell into a ravine, according to police.

The teen was taken by UMass LifeFlight to UMass Memorial Medical Center to be treated.

No additional information was immediately available.

