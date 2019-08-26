14-year-old struck, seriously injured by vehicle in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in East Bridgewater on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on West Street around 5:15 p.m. found a 14-year-old boy injured.

The boy was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital for what are considered to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

