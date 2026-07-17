BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old male turned himself in in connection with a lemonade stand robbery in South Boston last month.

On June 10, Boston police responded to a call reporting an armed robbery in the area of West Ninth Street at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they located the victims, 11-year-old and 12-year-old siblings, who had been operating a lemonade stand.

The victims told Boston police that two boys walked by their lemonade stand several times before approaching and asking whether they accepted Apple Pay as payment. Before the victims could respond, one suspect grabbed a box filled with the money they had earned before they both took off from the scene.

On June 12, Boston police arrested another 14-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He is charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The 14-year-old arrested on Friday is charged with delinquency to wit: armed robbery (two counts) and delinquency to wit: carrying a firearm without a license.

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