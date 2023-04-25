WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham teen who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle last week has died from his injuries, according to Plymouth County DA Tim Cruz.

Tobey Alford, 14, suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a car on April 18. He was flown to a children’s hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead on Monday.

Alford was hit by a Chevrolet Blazer around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Sandwich Road and Narrows Road, according to the DA’s Office. The woman who was driving the vehicle cooperated with police on scene.

The driver’s identity has not been released and it is unclear if she will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

