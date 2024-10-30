BOSTON (WHDH) - Fifteen people are left without a place to stay after firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in Dorchester Tuesday evening, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews responded to 128 Capen St. for a fire at a three-family home, the department said in a post on X.

The flames tore through the second and third floor of the building, fire officials said.

Just before 8 p.m., the department announced that the blaze had been knocked down. Firefighters remained on scene Tuesday night. There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)