15 displaced after wind-fueled fire tears through Lynn home

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid temperatures and howling winds as they battled a house fire in Lynn late Monday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Murphy Avenue around 11:30 p.m. found wind-fueled flames coming from a three-story home.

There were no reported injuries and firefighters were able to knock down the blaze.

The American Red Cross says they are assisting five adults and 10 children who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)