BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a home on Quincy Street on Sunday.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire found a home at 41 Quincy St. fully engulfed and two other structures that were in close proximity being damaged by the flames.
One firefighter was injured and 15 residents were displaced, officials said.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
