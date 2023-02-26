BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a home on Quincy Street on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire found a home at 41 Quincy St. fully engulfed and two other structures that were in close proximity being damaged by the flames.

One firefighter was injured and 15 residents were displaced, officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is what the 1st due companies saw on arrival at the 3 alarm Fire on Quincy St. A great job of getting ladders to the building with the low wires. pic.twitter.com/H0D7c2fHcf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2023

3 alarm fire on Quincy St Rox. has been knocked down. Deputy Chief M. Hockings spoke with media. 13adults & 2children are displaced from 2 bldgs. 1firefighter injured. ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ are on scene to assist w/emergency placement pic.twitter.com/hRdACTejOE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2023

Heavy fire at 41 Quincy st. Extending to 43 and 45 Quincy st a 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/LO1iUD1Dja — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2023

The close proximity of the buildings and the high volume of fire led to the fire quickly spreading to the adjacent building. The heavy fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/QDFeUogBNb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2023

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

