15 Mass. communities rolling back reopening process amid rise in COVID-19 cases

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifteen Massachusetts cities and towns are rolling back their reopening process amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Abington, Berkley, Canton, East Longmeadow, Fairhaven, Fall River, Hanover, Hanson, Hingham, Marshfield, Milford, Pembroke, Rockland, Wakefield and Weymouth reverted back to Phase 3 Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan beginning Monday.

Businesses that will have to shut their doors again in these communities include indoor theaters, roller skating rinks, trampoline parks, obstacle courses, and laser tag.

Places like restaurants, gyms, museums, libraries, and arcades will also have to lower capacity to 40 percent.

During the first step of Phase 3, outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, while outdoor theater and performance venues are allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity but no more than 50 people.

Last week, 13 other cities and towns had to transition from Step 2 to Step 1 of Phase 3.

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 121 communities in the Bay State are now considered high-risk for the coronavirus.

