15 Mass. communities to reverse re-opening plans

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifteen cities and towns are stepping back and resuming restrictions after seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Communities that see increased cases over three weeks need to go back to Phase 3, Step 1 and close indoor performance venues and recreational activities, along with reducing capacity at museums, libraries and gyms. Outdoor gatherings are also limited to 50 people.

The communities that must go back to the previous restrictions are Abington, Berkley, Canton, East Longmeadow, Fairhaven, Fall River, Hanover, Hanson, Hingham, Marshfield, Milford, Pembroke, Rockland, Wakefield and Weymouth.

