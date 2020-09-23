15 Massachusetts communities now at high risk for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 17 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 9,135 with 126,408 confirmed cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than five cases are not given a designation.

Fifteen cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, including Holliston and Marlborough which were newly added.

Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Holliston, Lawrence, Lynn, Marlborough, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Saugus, Tyngsborough, Winthrop, Worcester and Wrentham are all considered to be in the red category.

Dedham, Lynnfield, Monson, and Plainville were all in the red last week but have since been moved down to moderate risk.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced that restaurants can reopen their bar seating for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut businesses across Massachusetts. Group seating at indoor and outdoor tables will be expanded from six people to 10.

Boston remained in the yellow category. Mayor Martin Walsh said earlier in the day that his city was “very close” to being moved into the highest-risk red category and that Boston would not go along with Baker’s relaxed restaurant restrictions.

A total of 629 COVID-19 cases in the state are associated with these colleges including 130 that are new since last week.

More than a dozen of those cases were reported at Merrimack College.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people and provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

Data for all 351 communities, is included in the report.

The report states that 84,350 people have completed their quarantine to date and 2,674 are still undergoing theirs.

