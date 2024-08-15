LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - K & K Trust of Waltham claimed a $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee Leo Cushing, chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000 (before taxes). Cushing said the winner plans on using their winnings to take care of their kids and family.

The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Mart, 337 Boston St. in Lynn.

The store receives a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)