LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifteen people were displaced after a fire tore through a triple-decker in Lawrence early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Sunset Avenue around 4:20 a.m. found heavy flames coming out of the roof of a home.

A man who lives on the third floor told 7NEWS that he went to bed around 2 a.m. and was woken up by his uncle, telling him to get out.

Cyndia Martinez’s grandmother lives on the second floor and is relieved that she got out of the burning building safely.

“Everyone made it out safely and that’s really all that matters,” Martinez said.

There were no reported injuries, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

He added that it is believed the fire started in the back of the building but the cause remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

