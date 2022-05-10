SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a dozen people were displaced after a raging, wind-driven blaze damaged at least three multi-family homes in Salem on Monday.
Winds gusting at about 20 to 25 miles per hour and the proximity of the structures on Hancock Street posed a challenge for firefighters as they scrambled to prevent the flames from spreading.
Video from SKY7 HD showed the heavy flames shooting out of the rear roof of the homes and thick black smoke billowing into the air.
The Salvation Army is assisting 15 residents who were forced from their homes.
There were no reported injuries
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
