SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a dozen people were displaced after a raging, wind-driven blaze damaged at least three multi-family homes in Salem on Monday.

Winds gusting at about 20 to 25 miles per hour and the proximity of the structures on Hancock Street posed a challenge for firefighters as they scrambled to prevent the flames from spreading.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the heavy flames shooting out of the rear roof of the homes and thick black smoke billowing into the air.

The Salvation Army is assisting 15 residents who were forced from their homes.

There were no reported injuries

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

.@SalvationArmyMA tells me 15 people were displaced by yesterday’s fire. Not all lost their homes, however…some just needed to evacuate due to the intensity. @7news https://t.co/xFMugBfWIl — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) May 10, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)