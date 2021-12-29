SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifteen people were displaced from their homes following an apartment building fire in Salem on Tuesday.

Firefighters battled the three-alarm fire in the multi-unit building in the area of Boston and Federal streets around 7 p.m.

Fire officials say the flames were quickly extinguished but 15 people were left displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

