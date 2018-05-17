15 prairie dog pups emerge from burrows at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fifteen new prairie dog pups have emerged from their burrows at the Franklin Park Zoo for the summer season.

The pups, which were born around April 1, recently made their official exhibit debut, the zoo said.

Prairie dogs are born blind and hairless, and typically do not make an appearance outside of the burrow until they are about six weeks old.

The pups are now out and about, exploring their new home alongside the adult prairie dogs.

