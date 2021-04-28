15 public high schools in Boston to hold graduation ceremonies at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox on Wednesday announced that Fenway Park will host graduation ceremonies for more than a dozen high schools within the Boston Public Schools system.

Fifteen of the 38 graduating high school classes will receive their diplomas at the beloved ballpark, while other students will graduate at various outdoor venues across the city.

“When we learned that so many of the Boston Public Schools were looking to find adequate outdoor spaces to hold their commencement ceremonies, we knew we could help,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “Fenway Park is the perfect outdoor space in the heart of the city and large enough to host teachers, students, and their families in a safe manner. After such a challenging year, this important milestone is one that should be celebrated, and we are pleased to be able to offer our venue to help these seniors celebrate their achievements.”

Students and their families will fill Fenway Park’s bleacher seats with as many as four different ceremonies taking place on any given day from June 7 through June 21.

Commencement ceremonies will be held in the morning on both Red Sox game days and non-game days.

