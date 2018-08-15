15 sent to hospitals after overdosing on city green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are responding to more than a dozen drug overdoses reported on the New Haven Green over the past several hours.

Paramedics, police officers and firefighters were called to the park Wednesday. Police said about 15 people have been brought to hospitals since late Tuesday night.

Officials say it appears the victims consumed K2 synthetic marijuana, but investigators were working to confirm the source of the overdoses. Synthetic marijuana generally is plant material sprayed with chemicals that can mimic the high from real marijuana.

Officials say some of the victims were found unconscious and others became nauseous. The conditions of the victims weren’t immediately disclosed but officials say there have been no fatalities