BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston emergency responders will see 15 new social workers to go on calls and respond to mental health issues, Boston City Councilors said.

The clinicians are being hired through Boston Medical Center, and officials did not say when they will start work.

The positions are being funded with money reallocated from the police department’s budget.

