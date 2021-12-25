NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire highway was closed after icy conditions caused a crash involving more than a dozen vehicles on Christmas morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike in Nashua before 9 a.m. found 15 vehicles that had crashed on the ice-covered highway, according to Nashua police.

A number of other vehicles also slid off the highway, police added.

There was no word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Freezing rain is expected to fall across the region through the morning.

Motorists are being urged to drive slow and use caution.

The highway has since reopened.

The Everett Turnpike north bound is shut down at exit 5 while crews work to clear a crash scene involving 15 vehicles. Multiple other vehicles off the road due to the icy conditions. Please avoid the area and drive safe. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) December 25, 2021

