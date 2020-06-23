BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Framingham boy accused of torching a police cruiser in Boston during a protest is set to face a judge on Tuesday.

The teen, whose name was not released, is due back in Boston Juvenile Court to answer to a charge of inciting a riot, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

A judge had previously set the teen’s bail at $10,000 on the charge of arson of a motor vehicle.

The teen allegedly torched the Boston police cruiser on the night of May 31 after a day of peaceful protests over police brutality and the murder of George Floyd.

