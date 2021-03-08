15-year-old among 2 charged in shooting of Lawrence man

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) -

Two teenagers are facing attempted murder and assault to murder charges after allegedly shooting a man in Lawrence last month, police said Monday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Currier Street on Feb. 15 learned a man had driven himself to a Methuen hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. After investigating, police ultimately arrested two people in connection with the shooting.

Abraham Estrada, 18, of Lawrence was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault to rob, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

A 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence was also charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault to rob, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. He will be arraigned in Essex County Juvenile Court in Lawrence.

