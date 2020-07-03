15-year-old among 2 killed in separate shootings during violent night in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old was among the two people who were shot and killed in separate shootings overnight in Boston that have city leaders calling for an end to the violence ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 39 Mt. Pleasant Street around 10 p.m. found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

They were transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Two other victims of the shooting self-transported themselves to the hospital.

About two hours earlier, officers responding to a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of Woolson and Norfolk streets around 8:11 p.m. found a man with a firearm in his hands, police said.

After de-escalating the situation and placing the man under arrest, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

While speaking at the scene in Roxbury, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh called for a stop to the violence.

“This violence is tragic, this violence is sad, this violence needs to stop,” he said. “We are not other cities in America, this is unacceptable.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

