15-year-old arrested after fists fly in a Florida classroom

COCONUT CREEK, FL (WHDH)- High school tenth grader was arrested Thursday after a heated confrontation in Biology class turned violent last Friday.

Disturbing cellphone footage shows the tense moment 15-year-old Briana Figueroa of Coconut Creek, Florida took her classmate by the hair and began punching her.

Figueroa says that her rage did not come out of nowhere. She says that the girl she attacked has been repeatedly bullying her since middle school.

The 15-year-old says that a group of students at Monarch high school have been calling her names and threatening to jump her.

“I feel bad that I hurt her because I didn’t mean to hurt her,” Figueroa said. “I just snapped.”

Lauren Figueroa, Briana’s mother decided to pull her two children out of school after the incident.

But despite this, Briana says that she and her 17-year-old brother are still getting threats via social media.

“I don’t think any parent should have to watch their daughter get hit like that ore beaten like that,” Lauren Figueroa said. “I sincerely apologize to that family.”

Broward County Public school released a statement following the brawl saying that a school resource officer responded to the teachers call for help.

Parents are stunned as they watch the video that has circulated all over social media.

Students say that the fight is all anybody is talking about.

Briana is facing misdemeanor battery charges.

