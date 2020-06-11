15-year-old arrested in connection with burning of Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Framingham boy has been arrested in connection with the torching of a Boston police cruiser during a night of violent unrest in the city last month, officials said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday on a Boston Juvenile Court warrant on charges of delinquent to wit: arson of a motor vehicle and delinquent to wit: inciting a riot, according to Boston police.

Officers responding a call for assistance around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 parked their vehicle at the intersection of Tremont and Bosworth streets in downtown Boston, where it was later vandalized and set on fire.

In a statement posted online, investigators thanked the F.B.I. Boston Division and A.T.F. for their assistance in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Boston Fire Investigation Unit at 617-343-3324.

Anonymous tips can be made to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

