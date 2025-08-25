BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year old was arrested in connection with a shooting in Mattapan.

Police said he was spotted with a gun in a park Saturday night.

Officers heard several shots, then saw the teen try to drive away on a moped, which did not start. Officials then arrested the teen.

Investigators said one person was hit by the gunfire and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

