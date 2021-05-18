15-year-old arrested in connection with shots fired outside Randolph apartment complex

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shots fired incident outside a Randolph apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Rosemont Square Apartments on High Street found the juvenile with a gun on him and as many as six shots fired at the scene, according to Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

“It’s disturbing to me,” Marag said when asked about his thoughts of a 15-year-old being armed with a gun. “It’s disturbing that this occurs and I think we have to do a better job getting the information out there how dangerous it can be to be involved in those kind of things.”

The shooting prompted the temporary lockdown of Randolph Middle School as residents nearby were told to shelter in place.

Marag says the shooting does not appear to be random and that authorities are still searching for additional suspects.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

