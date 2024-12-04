BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting in South Boston Tuesday, police said.

At around 8:06 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot near 8 Reverend Richard A. Burke St., according to the Boston Police Department. Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers broadcast a description of the suspect after further investigation, and the teenager was found near the intersection of North Point Drive and Westwind Road, police said.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with five delinquency charges — assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (firearm), assault by means of a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said.

The teenager, whose name was not publicly released due to his age, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)