15-year-old arrested, in custody after stabbing at Connecticut Foxwoods

A 15-year-old is in custody after allegedly stabbing three people at a Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on Saturday.

Police responding to the incident at Tanger Outlet mall at Foxwoods around 2:18 p.m. say three young adult victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, was arrested and taken into custody.

The incident was immediately contained and regular business resumed, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Foxwoods responded saying, “We want to express our gratitude to our onsite first responders for their professionalism and rapid response, which effectively intercepted the incident and ensured safety and security for our guests, tenants and employees. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those involved with or affected by this incident.”

