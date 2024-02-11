BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Hyde Park on Wednesday, officials announced.

Officers responding to a reported robbery in the area of 21 Woodglen Road attempted to speak to an individual matching the suspect description but he fled the scene, according to Boston police.

He was arrested about 20 minutes later on charges of armed robbery and delinquency to wit. A search warrant executed at his home uncovered evidence of the robbery, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District E-18 Detectives at (617) 343-5607.

Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can do so through CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), with assurances of anonymity and confidentiality from the Boston Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)