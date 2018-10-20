15-year-old arrested in triple stabbing at Foxwoods

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing Saturday at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Officers responding to the stabbing at Foxwood’s Tanger Outlet Mall around 2:18 p.m. say they found three young adult victims who were transported to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released because of his age, was arrested.

The incident was immediately contained and regular business resumed, according to police.

In a statement, Foxwoods said, “We want to express our gratitude to our onsite first responders for their professionalism and rapid response, which effectively intercepted the incident and ensured safety and security for our guests, tenants and employees. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those involved with or affected by this incident.”

