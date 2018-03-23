15-year-old boy accused of raping girl at Plymouth North High School

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly raping a girl earlier this week at Plymouth North High School.

The Plymouth County Distict Attorney’s Office says the student was arraigned Thursday on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.

The alleged incident happened at the school on March 20.

The suspect was released on personal recognizance, and ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim.

