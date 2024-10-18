DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged Friday with attacking a man living with special needs in Danvers last week, police said.

The teenager allegedly assaulted Chris Anderson, affectionately known in town as “Ducky,” near Holten Richmond Middle School on Saturday, officials said. Anderson addressed the Danvers Select Board Tuesday, telling the community that he is still coming to terms with his attack.

The incident outraged many in the town, with some residents and business owners speaking out about unruly kids in the area.

The teenager involved was charged with two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery to intimidate based on disability, and assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability.

The incident remains under investigation by the Danvers Police Department and Essex County District Attorney’s office.

