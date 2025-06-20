BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot last week in Allston has died, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 8:10 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to 17A Gordon St. for a report of a person shot, police said in a statement.

Emergency crews found a teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near 7 Pomeroy St., authorities said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Information can be reported anonymously via the Boston Police CrimeStoppers Program.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox