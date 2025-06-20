BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot last week in Allston has died, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 8:10 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to 17A Gordon St. for a report of a person shot, police said in a statement.

Emergency crews found a teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near 7 Pomeroy St., authorities said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Information can be reported anonymously via the Boston Police CrimeStoppers Program.

